BOOK SIGNINGS AND COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS ON THE NEW BOOK, YOUR JOURNEY TO CO-PARENTING
In Your Journey to Co-parenting, parents will be guided through a series of steps and activities to prepare themselves for healthy and effective co-parenting.
This book was written for parents, but may also be a valuable tool for guardians, mentors, trusted friends, clergy and counselors, or any community leaders working with unmarried parents.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Partnership for Community Leadership is thrilled to celebrate Your Journey to Co-Parenting with Jeffery and Monica Johnson! Two events have been scheduled, one virtual and one in-person. Each session will be facilitated by a Community Conversation Partner. There will be limited tickets for both events. We encourage you to secure your reservation early.
— We all know someone who needs this book!
Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – 7:00 pm ET (Virtual)
Community Conversation Partner: Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd
Register online to receive your Zoom meeting credentials. A signed copy of the book will be mailed to you after the event at no additional charge.
Click here to register for this event. https://www.npclfathersandfamilies.org
Friday, November 5, 2021 - 6:00 pm ET
Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20011
Community Conversation Partner: Mr. Lawrence Graham
Claim your author-signed copy of the book at the event at no additional charge.
Click here to register for this event. https://www.npclfathersandfamilies.org
ABOUT YOUR JOURNEY TO CO-PARENTING
For those who aren’t familiar with the term, “co-parenting” describes a parenting relationship in which the two parents of a child are neither romantically involved nor married but still assume joint responsibility for their child’s upbringing.
In Your Journey to Co-parenting, parents will be guided through a series of steps and activities to prepare themselves for healthy and effective co-parenting, including:
- Understanding what co-parenting is and why it makes a difference
- Choosing their support network
- Understanding child support
- Basic ground rules for healthy co-parenting, and
- Creating a co-parenting agreement
This book was written for parents, but may also be a valuable tool for guardians, mentors, trusted friends, clergy and counselors, or any community leaders working with parents who are raising their children without the other parent’s active involvement and sharing of the responsibilities and benefits that go along with raising a child. We all know someone who needs this book!
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dr. Jeffery Johnson, a nationally recognized expert on Responsible Fatherhood and Co-Parenting, and his wife, Monica, are on a mission to introduce the language and practice of effective co-parenting to communities of color. They believe that the following U.S. family statistics have reached crisis proportions that require a comprehensive community approach to resolve:
• 7 out of 10 Black children are born to unmarried-never-married parents.
• Children from father-absent homes are five times more likely to commit suicide, 32 times more likely to run away, 20 times more likely to have behavioral disorders, nine times more likely to drop out of school, ten times more likely to engage in substance abuse and 20 times more likely to end up in prison.
• A 2019 Pew Research Center study of 130 countries and territories revealed that the U.S. has the world’s highest rate of children living in single-parent households.
The couple hopes to offer a jump-start to never-married parents on how to begin the critical but often challenging work of co-parenting. Parents can make this pivotal decision now to reduce father absence and its effects, a decision that can change the trajectory of their children’s lives. As a community, we must do our part to move the needle on this critical issue.
Monica Johnson
National Partnership for Community Leadership
+1 301-938-5477
email us here