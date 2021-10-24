Maxima has announced the launch of the world’s first blockchain-based racehorse ownership exchange powered by NFTs. Unlike other NFT marketplaces, Maxima is built for tokenizing real world assets.

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxima Racing Syndication has announced the launch of the world’s first blockchain-based racehorse ownership exchange powered by the Maxima NFT. The Maxima racehorse exchange is the only digital marketplace for racehorse non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by ERC-721 and ERC-1155.





Maxima Launches the First Racehorse NFT Marketplace Where Anyone Can Own Horses And Earn

Unlike other NFT marketplaces, Maxima is built for tokenizing real world assets. All racehorses are backed by physical counterparts and share-owners can gain access to a transparent account of a horse’s history. Every sale on the exchange is recorded on the blockchain and the company assures buyers that the data is publicly accessible for great price transparency, without hidden fees.

Maxima's Initial NFT Offering aims to provide the first batch of junior horses to be sold before joining the races. They will be minted and sold as NFTs, breaking down into a limited number of shares. The platform is all set to host its first pre-sale campaign in early 2022. A rare collection of horses with a proven track record are being released after the pre-sale.

The NFT sales surged to $10.7 bln in 2021 Q3, but at the same time, there are currently too many projects that internet users can no longer keep themselves updated with the trend, with most being different art projects being minted as NFTs. Other than art, what can NFT do further? This is where Maxima aims to fill the gap. Some of the unique and key features of Maxima NFT marketplace would include,

Basic KYC for sellers and service providers

Proof of Horse ownership (PoH)

The new revenue stream for horse breeders and service providers

Immersive and interesting nurturing experience

Tournament rewards

“At its core, Maxima is a dynamic and interactive trading exchange for racehorse owners, which ensures not only a fully immersive experience but also fluid entry and exit as necessary. In addition, industry professionals can use the platform to improve their business’ operational efficiency, reduce risks, promote their brands, and gain access to a rich global network of stable clients.”

By making share transfer available through the blockchain, Maxima will construct diversified racehorse portfolios for owners and client exposure for service providers.

The platform will ensure that a racehorse NFT is minted only after the horse has been verified and the creator passes the KYC process. It also promises syndication and auction listing that enables racehorses to either be fully owned or shared by multiple users in fractional shares. And allows users to buy or bid on a unique racehorse for a Genesis-NFT.

The Maxima racehorse exchange platform will also keep co-owners steadily informed on the progress of their racehorses. And will allow them to watch the development at every stage.

Other features include; the appreciation of prices when horses win races, royalty payments to creators each time their shares are purchased, and tournament bonuses for best performers.

Maxima says its platform is designed by experienced horse-racing participants, and built by a team of blockchain, artificial intelligence, big data, and leading technology experts. The company also maintains that its mission is to make global racehorse trading and ownership easier, efficient, transparent, liquid, and accessible to everyone.

Maxima is currently partnered with Larneuk Stud in Australia and Harraton Court Stables in the UK. Larneuk Stud has a proven record of producing winners and has all the facilities required to cater for broodmares and the healthy development of the growing Thoroughbred. Harraton Court Stables is an exciting world-class racehorse training institution, led by international Group 1 winning jockey Darryll Holland as head trainer, alongside six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon.

To learn more about Maxima visit https://maxima.horse

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaximaHorse

Telegram: https://t.me/maximahorse

Medium: https://maximahorse.medium.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maximahorse

Media Contact

Email: hello@maxima.horse

Website: https://maxima.horse



The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency).



There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.