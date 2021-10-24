BLEDSOE INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES SUPPORT OF “GREEN JOBS“ AND CELEBRATES OVER 50 YEARS IN BUSINESS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bledsoe International announces their comprehensive product offerings that help earn multiple LEED points for compliance with U.S. Green Building Council initiatives. Bledsoe offers the fastest, most economical solutions to create an energy efficient building.
With offices throughout the United States, Bledsoe is an industry leader applying Elastomeric and Silicone Roof Coatings. Numerous products used by Bledsoe have been identified to help earn multiple points for LEED certification and have earned the Energy Star rating. Green buildings reduce energy and water consumption, and improve air quality. After over 50 years in business, Bledsoe has roofs across the entire country working hard providing watertight, sustainable roof solutions to meet the needs of building owners. Bledsoe's elastomeric roof coatings are a proven technology that helps conserve energy by lowering roof temperatures and reducing the demand for air conditioning, thereby reducing carbon emissions required to meet higher demands.”
Bledsoe helps to improve indoor air quality by offering paints that are safe for the environment and human health. New environmental regulations and consumer demand have led to the development of low-VOC/zero-VOC paints. These new paints are durable, cost effective, safe for the environment and less harmful to human health. These paints immediately improve indoor air quality and are very helpful for the elderly and those with respiratory problems.
About Bledsoe International
Bledsoe International is a leading specialty trade contractor offering premium-quality elastomeric roof and wall coating systems in addition to decorative painting services. Since 1970, Bledsoe has provided its customers with leading edge products, customer support, and professional service. Bledsoe has completed projects for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, small businesses, churches and homeowners. The company has successfully completed projects throughout the United States.
Demetrius Bledsoe
