Scotland CI Offender Who Walked Away From Work Detail Captured in Randolph County

A Scotland Correctional Institution minimum custody offender who walked away from an off-site prison job and stole a vehicle has been captured.

Richard Alexander Mundy (#0296162), who left a work detail on Oct. 21 in Scotland County and drove off in a stolen dump truck, was captured without incident at 5:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 220 Business north of Branson Mill Road by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

State prison staff were actively involved in the search and investigation of Mundy’s escape.

Mundy, 53, was serving a 28-year sentence at Scotland Correctional Institution as a habitual felon with a 2004 conviction in Randolph County for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was admitted to prison on March 29, 2004. His projected release date was Aug. 30, 2025.

State prison staff moved Mundy to a higher custody state prison facility. He will face charges for his escape.

