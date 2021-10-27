Andrew Bronson Barna Offers Keys to Academic Success in High School
Andrew Bronson Barna recently offered his keys to academic success in high school
It's no secret that staying motivated in high school can be difficult”LOS GATOS, CA, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school is full of ups and downs. Managing academics, sports, and a social life can be difficult for everyone. However, academic success in high school can lead to numerous opportunities later in life. Bronson Andrew Barna was on his high school honor roll and received an academic scholarship. He recently discussed his keys to academic success during his formative years.
— Bronson Andrew Barna
"It's no secret that staying motivated in high school can be difficult," Bronson Barna said. "One of the best ways I found to achieve success in high school was through focusing on my passions."
Bronson Andrew Barna explained that it can be easy to try to do everything in high school. You may want to be involved in a long list of clubs or sports, but picking a few and being passionate about them can help you stay on track. Many times, college admissions leaders are looking for individuals who pursued a smaller amount of interests wholeheartedly. Barna explained that focusing on too many things at once can lead to becoming average in all of them. Focusing on just a few can lead to great success in each one.
"I tried not to solely focus on my GPA but to focus on keeping the process of learning interesting," Bronson Barna said. "Of course, my GPA benefited from me being more engaged in school. High school is where I developed my love for learning, and this has carried with me into college and beyond."
Barna explained that enjoying school improved his academics and his overall well-being as a high school student. High school is filled with academic and social pressures and learning to enjoy the process relieved some of the stresses that can make learning difficult.
"A major key to academic success in high school is developing time management skills early," Bronson Barna said. "It sounds like a complicated topic, but once you learn to manage your time effectively, a lot of the stress and pressure fade away. You know what you have to do each day, and you get it done."
Barna suggested keeping a calendar, whether it's online or on paper. Write down assignments you need to complete each day as well as practice times and other obligations. He said that color-coding the schedule can ensure you don't forget certain obligations, and you focus on the ones that are most important. Studying ahead of time, not just the night before a test, can help you retain information and relieve some of the stress of procrastination.
Bronson Andrew Barna concluded by adding that being involved in his local community and dedicating a certain amount of time to volunteering helped his high school academics and his scholarship approval. Volunteering helps those in need while opening your mind to new areas of study.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here