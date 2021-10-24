MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 500 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the 500 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:45 pm, uniformed members of the Fourth District were flagged down in reference to a male suspect with a handgun chasing another male at the listed location. Responding officers located the suspect and as the officers engaged the suspect, one of the officers felt a handgun that was concealed in the suspect’s waistband. A struggle ensued and the suspect was able to flee from the officers. The suspect entered a vehicle and as officers attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle, the suspect started driving the vehicle with one of the officers still inside of the vehicle. As the vehicle started driving away, two officers outside of the vehicle were thrown to the ground.

The suspect then drove approximately two city blocks with the third officer inside of the vehicle. The officer voiced numerous commands for the suspect to stop the vehicle and the suspect did not comply. The officer discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect. The officer exited the moving vehicle and fell into the roadway. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Two injured officers were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, and a third sustained minor injuries that did not require emergency medical treatment. The suspect was located at a local hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, October 22, 2021, 35 year-old Natango Robinson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, Kidnapping While Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Failure to Obey, and Reckless Driving.

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark colored Jeep SUV. It was last seen bearing a Virginia temporary tag of K37175. The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.