Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:29 am, the suspect and the victims were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and a firearm was recovered on scene.

On Friday, October 22, 2021, 21 year-old Nadir Mansha, of Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).