When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 23, 2021 FDA Publish Date: October 23, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Potandon Produce LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Red, yellow, and white onions

Company Announcement

Potandon Produce L.L.C. of Idaho Falls, Idaho is voluntarily recalling Green Giant Fresh whole yellow onions in 2 lb. bags, 3 lb. bags, and 5 lb. bags; whole white onions in 2 lb. bags; and whole red onions in 2 lb. bags delivered directly to three UNFI retail distribution centers (DCs) in Fargo, North Dakota; Bismarck, North Dakota and Hopkins, Minnesota between July 9 and Aug 6, 2021. This recall does not affect any other Green Giant Fresh products or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.

The recalled onions were sourced from ProSource Produce LLC and are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

We have notified UNFI about the recall. For additional information please refer to the description, lot codes, and labels at the end of this press release.

Potandon Produce is issuing this press release and keeping the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed of its recall process to assure that consumers are properly alerted.

The recall was initiated after the company was informed that it sold onions recalled by ProSource Produce LLC.

Anyone who has the recalled whole onions in their possession or has used them as an ingredient in a dish should not consume them and should either dispose of the product properly or return it to the place of purchase for a refimd. Consumers with questions may contact the company's recall coordinator at 1-800-637-8084, M-F from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Mountain Time, or visit its website at www.potandon.com.

"The recalled onions are past their typical shelf life and to our knowledge, none of them have tested positive for Salmonella. Nevertheless, we are initiating this recall in an abundance of caution because we want to minimize even the slightest risk to public health," said Mel Davenport, CEO at Potandon Produce.