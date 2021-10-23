Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 200 Block of M Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in the 200 block of M Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:10 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: