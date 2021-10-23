Trauma Devices Market 2021: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years – Claims Allied Market Research
Increase in the aging population which is highly prone to osteoarthritic fractures, increasing incidence rate of osteoporosis and technological advancements such as use of orthobiologic products”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma devices are one of the various clinical procedures used for the treatment of trauma based upon the severity of injury. Trauma refers to any kind of physical injury such as fractures, dislocations, sprains & strains and burns caused by any external source. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Trauma is an injury or wound to a living individual caused by due to violence or external force. These devices are used in case of fractures, especially in the long bones.
Increase in the aging population which is highly prone to osteoarthritic fractures, increasing incidence rate of osteoporosis and technological advancements such as use of orthobiologic products and biodegradable materials will drive the market growth in the coming years. In addition, increase in the number of road accidents, sports related injuries and changing lifestyle of the people will further drive the market growth. Recently, 42 million trauma cases were observed in U.S. which eventually increased the demand for trauma devices. However, high cost of trauma devices, allergy associated with internal fixation devices and chances of infection are expected to impede the market growth.
Trauma Devices Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
The Covid-19 (corona virus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Trauma Devices globally. This report on ‘Trauma Devices’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.
Trauma Devices Market Competitive Analysis:
Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Bioretec Ltd., Wright Medical Group N.V. and Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Inc... Provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Trauma Devices Market Segmentation:
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Trauma Devices market. Key segments analyzed in the research by basis of product type, composition and geography. Based on product type trauma devices are of two types: internal fixation and external fixation devices. Internal devices are further segmented as intramedullary nails, plates and screws, cannulated screws and compression hip screws. External devices are further segmented as circular fixation, unilateral fixation and hybrid fixation devices. By composition, trauma devices can be classified into metallic fixators and bioabsorbable fixators End Users and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
Trauma Devices Market Regional Analysis:
The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
