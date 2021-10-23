Foot and Ankle Devices Market is Estimated to Experience a Notable Rise in the Span of 2021 -2030
Increase in demand for foot and ankle treatment devices. In addition, increase in prevalence of diabetes and increase in foot and leg injuries during sports and accidents will further drive growth”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World foot and ankle devices market is driven by several factors such as increase in the ageing population and the incidence rates of orthopedic disorders. As per the estimates of National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) 22.7% of the U.S. population is diagnosed with arthritis every year. Besides, the prevalence rate of arthritis in the U.S. is 23.9% in women and 18.6% in men. This leads to an increase in demand for foot and ankle treatment devices. In addition, increase in prevalence of diabetes and increase in foot and leg injuries during sports and accidents will further drive the market growth. In addition, technological advancements in this field will further propel the market growth. On the other hand, high cost of devices and lack of trained professionals will restrict the growth of the market.
Foot and ankle devices are used to treat several foot and ankle injuries caused by diabetic foot, arthritis, bunions, hammertoes, and other orthopedic disorders. These devices are also used to replace the lost foot due to trauma, amputation, congenital deformity, or any other accident.
The Covid-19 (corona virus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Foot and Ankle Devices globally. This report on ‘Foot and Ankle Devices’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.
COVID-19 Scenario:
• Due to the global pandemic all over the world, the Foot and Ankle Devices manufacturers are majorly focusing on essential Foot and Ankle Devices production including ventilators and diagnostics.
• However, due to the precautionary measures taken by governments in various regions, the supply chain has been hampered. Which may result in shortage of devices in certain locations.
• Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), on the other hand, shared a COVID-19 guidance with medical device manufacturers to notify the agency about changes that could affect availability of their products.
Foot and Ankle Devices Market Segmentation:
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Foot and Ankle Devices market. Key segments analyzed in the research by Product (Orthopedic Implants & Devices, Bracing & Supporting Devices and Prostheses) and Cause of Injury (Diabetes, Trauma and Neurological Disorders), End Users and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
Foot and Ankle Devices Market Regional Analysis:
The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
Foot and Ankle Devices Market Competitive Analysis:
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Extremity Medical, LLC, Arthrex, Inc., Acumed, LLC, and ssur. Provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
