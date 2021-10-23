Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,938 in the last 365 days.

MPD Participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The purpose of the initiative is to provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender dispensed pharmaceuticals and medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. In April, 2021, 839,543 pounds of pharmaceuticals were safely and anonymously collected throughout the United States. MPD encourages DC residents to participate and do their part in combating the opioid epidemic that plagues our country.

Individuals may surrender any pharmaceuticals or medications on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Collection sites for this event will be at all District stations and participating local hospitals:

First District Station

101 M Street, SW

Washington, DC 20024

Fifth District Station

1805 Bladensburg Road, NE

Washington, DC 20002

Second District Station

3320 Idaho Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20016

Sixth District Station

5002 Hayes Street, NE

Washington, DC 20019

Third District Station

1620 V Street, NW

Washington, DC 20009

Seventh District Station

2455 Alabama Ave., SE

Washington, DC 20020

Fourth District Station

6001 Georgia Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20011

Sibley Memorial Hospital

5215 Loughboro Road, NW

Washington, DC 20016

Howard University – College of Pharmacy

2300 4th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20059

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, or about the Take Back Day event, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

###

You just read:

MPD Participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.