MPD Participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The purpose of the initiative is to provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender dispensed pharmaceuticals and medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. In April, 2021, 839,543 pounds of pharmaceuticals were safely and anonymously collected throughout the United States. MPD encourages DC residents to participate and do their part in combating the opioid epidemic that plagues our country.

Individuals may surrender any pharmaceuticals or medications on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Collection sites for this event will be at all District stations and participating local hospitals:

First District Station

101 M Street, SW

Washington, DC 20024

Fifth District Station

1805 Bladensburg Road, NE

Washington, DC 20002

Second District Station

3320 Idaho Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20016

Sixth District Station

5002 Hayes Street, NE

Washington, DC 20019

Third District Station

1620 V Street, NW

Washington, DC 20009

Seventh District Station

2455 Alabama Ave., SE

Washington, DC 20020

Fourth District Station

6001 Georgia Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20011

Sibley Memorial Hospital

5215 Loughboro Road, NW

Washington, DC 20016

Howard University – College of Pharmacy

2300 4th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20059

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, or about the Take Back Day event, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

