Radiopharmaceuticals Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global radiopharmaceuticals market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.
Radiopharmaceuticals refer to radioisotopes bound to biological molecules that can target specific tissues, cells or organs in a human body. These radioactive drugs can be differentiated into four categories, namely, radiopharmaceutical preparation, kit for radiopharmaceutical preparation, radionuclide generator, and radiopharmaceutical precursor. These medicines help to diagnose various ailments, including abscess and infection, blood vessel diseases, bone marrow diseases, cancer and tumors, colorectal disease, and kidney, lungs and liver diseases.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends:
The rising availability and acceptance of several cancer-specific targeted therapies and diagnostic tests is majorly fueling the global radiopharmaceuticals market. It is further supported by the increasing prevalence of target conditions across the globe. Additionally, the rising utilization of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications is contributing to the market growth. Rapid advancements in the diagnostics sector, the presence of favorable regulations, and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to assess the side effects of therapies are other factors influencing the market growth positively.
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)
Bayer AG
Bracco S.p.A.
Cardinal Health Inc.
Curium Pharma
General Electric Company
IBA RadioPharma Solutions
Jubilant Pharma Limited
Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc
Nordion Inc. (Sotera Health)
NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd
PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.
Siemens AG.
Breakup by Application:
Oncology
Cardiology
Neurology
Endocrinology
Others
Breakup by Product Type:
Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine
Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine
Breakup by End-Use:
Hospitals and Clinics
Research Institutes
Diagnostic Centers
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
