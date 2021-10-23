Proteomics Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026
As per recent report by IMARC Group, titled "Proteomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global proteomics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026.
Proteomics is the study of the structure and physiological functions of proteomes that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis and the development of personalized medications. Proteomes are a set of proteins that are produced in an organism, system, or biological context and are inconsistent as one cell differs from the other and changes over time. Proteomics help in evaluating the rate of protein production, interaction, modification and involvement in metabolic pathways.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Proteomics Market Trends:
The rising awareness about the benefits of personalized drugs has prompted governments of various nations to increase the expenditure on the development of proteomics. Proteomics finds extensive applications in the identification of biomarkers for disease diagnosis, which has further propelled the market growth in recent years. Moreover, the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities have led to the development of several high-throughput technologies, which include mass spectrometry (MS)-based techniques, such as Tandem-MS; and gel-based techniques such as differential in-gel electrophoresis (DIGE), to investigate proteomes in depth. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Global Proteomics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Some of the top key players include in the market:
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
Bruker Corporation
Creative Proteomics
Danaher Corporation
GE Healthcare Inc.
Horiba Ltd.
Luminex Corporation
Merck Group
Perkinelmer Inc.
Promega Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Waters Corporation, etc.
Breakup by Analysis Type:
Structural Proteomics
Functional Proteomics
Protein Expression Proteomics
Breakup by Component Type:
Core Proteomics Services
Bioinformatics Software and Related Services
Breakup by Technology:
Spectroscopy
Chromatography
Electrophoresis
Protein Microarrays
X-Ray Crystallography
Surface Plasmon Resonance
Others
Breakup by Application:
Protein Expression Profiling
Proteome Mining
Post-translational Modifications
Breakup by End-User:
Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Organizations (Drug Discovery)
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Competitive Structure
Profiles of Key Players
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
