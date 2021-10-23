Epigenetics Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Epigenetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global epigenetics market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.
Epigenetics refers to the study of the variations that occur in cellular and physiological traits without any change in the DNA sequence. It aids researchers in studying the impact of an individual’s behavior and environment, including age, diet, environmental pollutants, psychological stress and obesity, on their genes. Consequently, numerous academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical organizations, and biotechnology companies utilize epigenetics for research, diagnosis and treatment purposes.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Epigenetics Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Additionally, continual technological advancements in the healthcare industry are providing an impetus to the market growth. For instance, the introduction of the Epi proLung test to detect the presence of lung cancer that is based on the combination of epigenomics’ proprietary DNA methylation biomarkers is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the significant increase in investments by public and private agencies for upgrading the existing healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted in biotechnology.
Global Epigenetics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Abcam plc
Active Motif Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc
Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic Inc)
Illumina Inc.
Merck KGaA
PerkinElmer Inc.
Roche Holding AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Zymo Research Corporation
Breakup by Product:
Reagents
Kits
Chip Sequencing Kit
Whole Genomic Amplification Kit
Bisulfite Conversion Kit
RNA Sequencing Kit
Others
Instruments
Enzymes
Services
Breakup by Technology:
DNA Methylation
Histone Methylation
Histone Acetylation
Large Non-Coding RNA
MicroRNA Modification
Chromatin Structures
Breakup by Application:
Oncology
Solid Tumors
Liquid Tumors
Non-Oncology
Inflammatory Diseases
Metabolic Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Others
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
