Epigenetics Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026

Epigenetics Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " Epigenetics Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global epigenetics market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.Epigenetics refers to the study of the variations that occur in cellular and physiological traits without any change in the DNA sequence. It aids researchers in studying the impact of an individual's behavior and environment, including age, diet, environmental pollutants, psychological stress and obesity, on their genes. Consequently, numerous academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical organizations, and biotechnology companies utilize epigenetics for research, diagnosis and treatment purposes.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.Global Epigenetics Market Trends:The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Additionally, continual technological advancements in the healthcare industry are providing an impetus to the market growth. For instance, the introduction of the Epi proLung test to detect the presence of lung cancer that is based on the combination of epigenomics' proprietary DNA methylation biomarkers is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the significant increase in investments by public and private agencies for upgrading the existing healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted in biotechnology.Global Epigenetics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Player:Abcam plcActive Motif Inc.Agilent Technologies IncDiagenode Diagnostics (Hologic Inc)Illumina Inc.Merck KGaAPerkinElmer Inc.Roche Holding AGThermo Fisher Scientific IncZymo Research CorporationBreakup by Product:ReagentsKitsChip Sequencing KitWhole Genomic Amplification KitBisulfite Conversion KitRNA Sequencing KitOthersInstrumentsEnzymesServicesBreakup by Technology:DNA MethylationHistone MethylationHistone AcetylationLarge Non-Coding RNAMicroRNA ModificationChromatin StructuresBreakup by Application:OncologySolid TumorsLiquid TumorsNon-OncologyInflammatory DiseasesMetabolic DiseasesInfectious DiseasesCardiovascular DiseasesOthersBreakup by Region:Asia PacificEuropeNorth AmericaMiddle East and AfricaLatin AmericaKey Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape