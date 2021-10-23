Oncology Information Systems Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $4,569 million Your Business by 2025

The medical oncology segment accounted for 44% share of the total revenue in 2020 and would remain in its lead through 2025.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Oncology Information Systems Market by Product & Service (Software and Service), Application (Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, and Surgical Oncology), and End User (Hospital & Oncology Clinic and Research Center): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. The global oncology information systems market was valued at $2,622 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $4,569 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. Technological advancements in OIS, associated advantages of OIS over conventional record maintenance, and surge in prevalence of cancer worldwide drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in awareness about the benefits of OIS is expected to supplement the market growth. However, high treatment costs associated with OIS and dearth of healthcare IT professionals hamper the market growth. On the other hand, integration of oncology information systems for the treatment of rare cancer types and increased usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in oncology information systems are expected to present new opportunities to market players in the future. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, Flatiron Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, RaySearch Laboratories AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

North America: highest revenue contributor through 2025
North America contributed about 35% of the total market share in 2017 and would continue to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to factors such as novel product launches, increased awareness of such systems, and favorable reimbursement scenario in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025 due to rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure in the developing counties such as India, China and increasing awareness of the market among consumers and healthcare professionals. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). 