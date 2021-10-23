Biologics Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2026
IMARC Group expects the biologics market to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Biologics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The Global Biologics market to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2026. Biologics, also known as biological drugs, refer to disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) comprised of components of living organisms. They include vaccines, blood, blood components, cells, genes, tissues, allergens, etc., derived from humans, animals, birds, insects, plants, microorganisms, etc. Biologics control the production of vital proteins, modify human hormones and cells, while producing substances to activate and suppress the immune system. They are also utilized to treat various diseases and conditions, including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The increasing incidences and diagnosis of chronic diseases necessitating advanced diagnostics and treatment are primarily driving the biologics market. Besides this, government bodies of various countries are introducing initiatives to promote the healthcare sector and ensure the availability of biologics with the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, scientists and researchers are extensively investigating species and expression systems to improve the productivity of biological products. Additionally, numerous pharmaceutical companies are undertaking research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the efficacy of oral products for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease, which is expected to fuel the biologics market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
AbbVie Inc.
Amgen Inc.
AstraZeneca plc
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Johnson & Johnson
Merck KGaA
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
Biologics Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, source, product, disease and manufacturing.
Breakup by Source:
Microbial
Mammalian
Others
Breakup by Product:
Monoclonal Antibodies
Vaccines
Recombinant Proteins
Antisense, RNAi and Molecular Therapy
Others
Breakup by Disease:
Oncology
Immunological Disorders
Cardiovascular Disorders
Hematological Disorders
Others
Breakup by Manufacturing:
Outsourced
In-House
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
