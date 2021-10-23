Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Larceny from a Person, Interference with Access to Emergency Services and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A304165
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/22/2021 1340 hours
LOCATION: Bliss Pond Road, Calais
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Larceny from a Person, Interference with Access to Emergency Services & Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Jennifer Cepeda
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
VICTIM: Mariana Brugman
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCCE: Wakefield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Bliss Pond Road, Calais for report of a physical altercation. Investigation revealed Jennifer Cepeda had assaulted and strangled Mariana Brugman following a verbal dispute. Investigation also revealed Cepeda had prevented Brugman from contacting 911 by taking her phone, and committed the assault in the presence of a child. Cepeda was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Cepeda was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/25/2021 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/25/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
