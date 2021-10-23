Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Larceny from a Person, Interference with Access to Emergency Services and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:21A304165

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2021 1340 hours

LOCATION: Bliss Pond Road, Calais

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Larceny from a Person, Interference with Access to Emergency Services & Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Cepeda

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

 

VICTIM: Mariana Brugman

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCCE: Wakefield, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Bliss Pond Road, Calais for report of a physical altercation. Investigation revealed Jennifer Cepeda had assaulted and strangled Mariana Brugman following a verbal dispute. Investigation also revealed Cepeda had prevented Brugman from contacting 911 by taking her phone, and committed the assault in the presence of a child. Cepeda was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Cepeda was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/25/2021 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/25/2021 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

You just read:

