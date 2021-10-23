MetaMart begins looking for creators and fashion brands to sell on their NFT marketplace scheduled for Release this Fall
Suishow Inc. started accepting applications from creators to sell their products on the NFT marketplace, which specializes in virtual items.TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's first NFT marketplace specializing in virtual items (3D items) NFT marketplace released by Suishow Inc. is the world's first NFT marketplace that focuses on the future of the metaverse and deals only with 3D items. By focusing on 3D items and emphasizing the post-purchase experience, the marketplace has the following features.
(1) 3D rendering
By accepting only 3D items, we can create a UI/UX that easily conveys the quality of the item.
(2) AR view
We are currently developing an app to allow users to experience reality in an augmented world after purchase.
(3) Used in VRChat and other companies' metaverse
Since 3D items can be downloaded after purchasing NFT, they can be used in other companies' metaverse such as VRChat and Roblox.
(4) Dress-up function and creating the original metaverse
We are also developing a function that allows users to use purchased 3D items to dress up their avatars and share them with others. In the future, it will be possible to interact with these avatars in their metaverse.
5) Buying and selling 3D items from games
In the future, we plan to make it possible to buy and sell items that can be used in other companies' games.
(6) Item Review
We will conduct a screening process when creators and fashion brands register as a brand.
This will ensure the quality of brands and items in the market and maintain high quality and high prices.
Background of the service
3D items sold on current 3D item sales platforms can be easily duplicated and traded at low prices that do not match their quality.
Therefore, Suishow Inc. decided to create the concept of "owning" a 3D item by adding NFT to the 3D item, thereby maintaining the value of the 3D item.
Starts accepting artists and fashion brands
We are now accepting applications for MetaMart certified creators and fashion brands.
We are currently looking for creators who can sell their products in the market scheduled to be released in the fall.
Details
We are looking for the following creators.
・3D modelers who can create 3D models by themselves.
・Creators who create 2D illustrations, etc.
※We will continue to accept submissions from fashion brands and companies.
