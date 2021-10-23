VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203523

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:(802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/22/21 2246 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14 and Happy Hollow Road

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions x2

ACCUSED: Anthony T Lee

AGE:29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/22/21 at approximately 2246 hours, Troopers made a motor vehicle stop at

the intersection of Route 14 and Happy Hollow Road in the town of Royalton, VT.

Through investigation it was determined that the operator, Anthony Lee, was

operating under the influence of alcohol. Lee was subsequently arrested and

brought to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Lee was issued a citation for

DUI #3, driving with a criminally suspended license and two counts of violation

of conditions. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal

Division on 11/09/21 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/21

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.