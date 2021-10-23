Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,946 in the last 365 days.

DUI #3/ CRIMINAL DLS/ VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS X2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B203523

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#:(802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/22/21  2246 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14 and Happy Hollow Road

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions x2

 

ACCUSED:  Anthony T Lee                                             

AGE:29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/22/21 at approximately 2246 hours, Troopers made a motor vehicle stop at

the intersection of Route 14 and Happy Hollow Road in the town of Royalton, VT.

Through investigation it was determined that the operator, Anthony Lee, was

operating under the influence of alcohol. Lee was subsequently arrested and

brought to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Lee was issued a citation for

DUI #3, driving with a criminally suspended license and two counts of violation

of conditions. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal

Division on 11/09/21 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/21           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

DUI #3/ CRIMINAL DLS/ VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS X2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.