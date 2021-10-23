DUI #3/ CRIMINAL DLS/ VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS X2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203523
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#:(802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/22/21 2246 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14 and Happy Hollow Road
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions x2
ACCUSED: Anthony T Lee
AGE:29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/22/21 at approximately 2246 hours, Troopers made a motor vehicle stop at
the intersection of Route 14 and Happy Hollow Road in the town of Royalton, VT.
Through investigation it was determined that the operator, Anthony Lee, was
operating under the influence of alcohol. Lee was subsequently arrested and
brought to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Lee was issued a citation for
DUI #3, driving with a criminally suspended license and two counts of violation
of conditions. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal
Division on 11/09/21 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/09/21
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.