Sports are a great way to stay in shape and spend time with your friends”BOULDER,, CO, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athlete Aidan Atkinson takes a closer look at how sports can help to promote improved mental health and overall well-being.
Sports and exercise aren't only a great way to stay in shape. According to experts, they're also a fantastic means of improving mental health and promoting increased well-being more generally. An award-winning athlete from Boulder County, Colorado, Aidan Atkinson takes a closer look at these and other advantages.
"Sports are a great way to stay in shape and spend time with your friends," says Aidan Atkinson, speaking from his home in Boulder, Colorado. "For many people, playing sports makes them feel happier," he goes on, "and, with that, less stressed."
Preventing stress is a critical factor in the role of playing sports on improved mental health, experts report. "According to medical professionals, partaking in sports directly helps to moderate stress," Atkinson explains, "by encouraging the release of endorphins and reducing levels of stress-inducing hormones like adrenaline and cortisol."
Sports are therefore calming as a result. Just 30 minutes of daily exercise has reportedly been found to promote a calmness that lasts for several hours afterward. "Essentially, sports and exercise help to improve a person's mood, which is vital for continued well-being and good mental health," Boulder County-based athlete Aidan Atkinson suggests.
Team sports are particularly beneficial, Aidan Atkinson reports. Aidan Atkinson's research into the benefits of sports for mental health has uncovered particular links between team activities and the most significant advantages. Studies, he reveals, have found that while exercising alone is beneficial for mental health, the effects are amplified when playing sports in a team or as a part of a club.
"Researchers have discovered that playing team sports can have a direct impact on reducing anxiety and helping individuals to combat depression," Atkinson points out. "Team sports are great fun, too, which is just the icing on the cake," he adds.
Crucially, all of this comes with the underlying benefit of strengthened muscles and staying in good health more generally. From getting stronger physically to calming the mind, helping with depression, and promoting improved overall well-being, the advantages of partaking in sports for mental health are, it seems, clear.
"Best of all, it's simple to start playing sports," adds Atkinson, "and, in the process, integrate these benefits into your life."
Aidan Atkinson is a multi-award-winning athlete and footballer from Boulder, Colorado. Awards won by the footballer include Gatorade Football Player of the Year and recognition as USA Today's Colorado Offensive Player of the Year and the Colorado 5A Football Player of the Year.
Outside of his love of sports, Boulder County native Atkinson is similarly passionate about embracing a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking and paddleboarding. The sportsman also has numerous other interests, including politics, public policy, personal finance, investing, and reading nonfiction literature.
