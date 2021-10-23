DELIGHTFULLY FRIGHTFUL CHILDREN’S POETRY BOOK RELEASED: “THE SPOOKS WHO SPOOKED HALLOWEEN”

The Spooks Who Spooked Halloween Briley & Baxter Publications

Pre-orders are now available!

We are thrilled to see the launch of this captivating book that is not only fun for kids but also provides applicable takeaway lessons that they can use when going trick-or-treating this year.” — Stacy O'Halloran, award-winning author

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Halloween, “The Spooks Who Spooked Halloween,” written poetry-style by author David Charam and illustrated by Maddy Moore, will be available in stores nationwide starting October 26, 2021.

Published by Briley & Baxter Publications and illustrated by Maddy Moore, “The Spooks Who Spooked Halloween” is a thrill for children of all ages. Kids will feel brave in the face of silly monsters who all want different amounts of candy. Parents will enjoy the simple and essential math lessons their kids will learn as they keep track of how much candy will be left by the end of Halloween night.

“We are thrilled to see the launch of this captivating book that is not only fun for kids but also provides applicable takeaway lessons that they can use when going trick-or-treating this year,” said Stacy O’Halloran, owner of Briley & Baxter Publications. “Without a doubt, this will be a fast Halloween favorite.”

Author David Charam is a graduate of Bridgewater State University with a bachelor’s degree in English. He resides in Whitman, Massachusetts. The book was a passion project of his that was years in the making.

“I have been an avid writer most of my life, and this book is realization of a life-long dream,” said Charam. “I hope the kids who read it will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing it.”

“The Spooks Who Spooked Halloween” will be released in hardcover and paperback. The book is already available for pre-order at Target, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



ABOUT BRILEY & BAXTER PUBLICATIONS:

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy O'Halloran. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organization.

