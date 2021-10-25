Sunbridge Capital Partners LLC (Sunbridge) hires Senior Sales & Distribution professional, and Client Services Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Kilroy joins Sunbridge as Managing Director, Sales & Distribution. Prior to joining Sunbridge, Chris was a Director at Fuel Venture Capital. Chris comes with more than two decades of experience in fund sales and distribution. Chris had senior roles in Fund distribution at the Capital Group, American Century investments, Alliance Bernstein and AIG. “I am impressed with the depth of the investment research team, the firm’s investment philosophy and their long term disciplined investment style. I am excited to join this high-energy team and look forward to growing with them” said Chris, based in Denver.
Kate Keenan joins Sunbridge as Director of Client Services in Sunbridge’s Miami office. “The team and the Firm’s investment thesis, and Anindya’s background is very compelling. I’m looking forward to helping Anindya and team build a successful business!” said Kate. Kate was an Associate Director at GQG Partners, prior to joining Sunbridge. She has 8 years of experience in client servicing and fund diligence with reputed asset management firms. Kate earned her JD in Corporate Law from Fordham and is a Business Administration Summa Cum Laude from Tulane University.
“We continue to attract excellent talent – our organizational culture has a strategic approach to optimize our firm’s performance by facilitating the strengths of our people. Taking care of our employees and providing opportunities of growth will help our organization thrive,” said Tahiti Roy, Sunbridge’s Head of Administration.
“We are building an awesome team. I feel relieved, that my research team and I can focus on investments and performance – that I have a strong and able team to take care of all other aspects of the business” said Anindya Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Sunbridge.
About Sunbridge Capital Partners
Sunbridge Capital Partners, a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is an independent asset management firm. Sunbridge Capital Partners provides institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth office clients with access to investment opportunities in Emerging Market Equities. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Sunbridge Capital Partners, has offices in Hong Kong (SAR), and New York.
Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Sunbridge Capital Partners may be obtained at: https://www.sunbridgecapitalpartners.com
Additional information about Sunbridge Capital Partners can be obtained from: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/312611.
For further information contact:
Tahiti Roy
Head of Administration,
Email: info@sunbridgecapitalpartners.com
+1 877 771 7721
SUNBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
Anindya Chatterjee
