California Chief Justice Says Judiciary Will ‘Never Give Up’ Remote Access to Justice

California’s chief justice admitted Thursday that keeping the state’s courts open during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was not always “kumbaya,” but she said the judiciary discovered a new source of equity and efficiency through remote proceedings and is not going to give it up.

