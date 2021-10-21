California’s chief justice admitted Thursday that keeping the state’s courts open during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was not always “kumbaya,” but she said the judiciary discovered a new source of equity and efficiency through remote proceedings and is not going to give it up.
California Chief Justice Says Judiciary Will ‘Never Give Up’ Remote Access to Justice
