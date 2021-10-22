Chief Justice Speaks on Emergency Orders, Remote Services, Diversifying California Judiciary

On October 21, Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) hosted a virtual Conversation with Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakakuye. The one-hour event was streamed live on the PPIC website and on social media.

The chief justice responded to questions from PPIC Director Mark Baldassare on a number of judicial branch subjects, including case backlogs, diversity on the bench, pandemic operations, and delivering court services remotely.

Many of the chief justice's remarks supported the judicial branch's deployment of remote services to court users during the pandemic.

We found a new equity and fairness in access to justice through a remote process and we’ll never give that up.

--Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye

