Last Chance to Register for Health Conference Happening October 28th–30th Hosted by CellCore Biosciences

ECO Boise 2021 Health Practitioner Conference: In-Person and Virtual Attendees Can Qualify for 17 CEUs
Even when you attend virtually, you’ll still be able to feel the energy, enthusiasm, and excitement in the room!”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences’ health practitioner conference held at the Boise Centre in Boise, ID is fast approaching. Beginning October 28th, the conference will provide insights into cutting-edge natural health technology, along with providing up to 17 continuing education units (CEUs) to qualified professionals.
— Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore
This season’s ECO (Exponential Clinical Outcomes) Boise 2021 hosted by CellCore is slated to be the largest event yet with 645 attendees already registered! The event provides three days of ground-breaking education for health practitioners from around the world. CellCore hosts ECO to cover the latest discoveries in alternative medicine so they can continue to perpetuate the company’s mission of restoring hope and health.
Practitioners can learn more and purchase their tickets, virtual or in-person, on the CellCore ECO website (https://eco.cellcore.com/). Tickets will be available for purchase up until the conference begins on October 28th.
When explaining the benefits of attending ECO, Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of CellCore, shares, “Practitioners can gain the knowledge and tools they need to get to the root of health concerns faster so that they can better support their patients and, consequently, their practice.”
He continues, “Attendees can also gain an in-depth understanding of the applications for CellCore products and why our Carbon Technology is one of the most powerful tools in Foundational Medicine and building sustainable health. Speakers will also address the latest research on mitochondrial health, parasites, and misconceptions of virology. You won’t want to miss it.”
In addition to the CellCore founders, other functional medicine practitioners will speak at the conference, including Dr. Jessica Peatross, Dr. Allan Lindsley, Dr. Darren Schmidt, and Nichole Hirsch Kuechle. Everything from estrogen dominance management to the science of radioactive elements will be covered.
Attending practitioners can qualify for CEUs whether they participate in-person or virtually. All sessions will be recorded and those who have purchased a ticket will have access to review them after the event. For those who purchase a ticket but are unable to watch live, they will not qualify for CEUs, but they will be able to access and view the educational lectures at their convenience.
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore and ECO speaker, says to potential attendees, “You’ll have fun while you learn and get to network with other like-minded practitioners. Even when you attend virtually, you’ll still be able to feel the energy, enthusiasm, and excitement in the room!”
He continues, “We will also have some exciting announcements and attendee-exclusive product deals shared at the event.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
