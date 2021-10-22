MPD Participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The purpose of the initiative is to provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender dispensed pharmaceuticals and medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. In April, 2021, 839,543 pounds of pharmaceuticals were safely and anonymously collected throughout the United States. MPD encourages DC residents to participate and do their part in combating the opioid epidemic that plagues our country.
Individuals may surrender any pharmaceuticals or medications on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Collection sites for this event will be at all District stations and participating local hospitals:
101 M Street, SW
Washington, DC 20024
1805 Bladensburg Road, NE
Washington, DC 20002
3320 Idaho Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20016
5002 Hayes Street, NE
Washington, DC 20019
1620 V Street, NW
Washington, DC 20009
2455 Alabama Ave., SE
Washington, DC 20020
6001 Georgia Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20011
5215 Loughboro Road, NW
Washington, DC 20016
Howard University – College of Pharmacy
2300 4th Street, NW
Washington, DC 20059
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, or about the Take Back Day event, visit takebackday.dea.gov.
