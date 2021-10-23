YHSGR Continues to Outpace Industry Training Initiatives with Exclusive Craig Proctor Millionaire Agent Maker Conference
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is continuing to outdo the training efforts of other big names in real estate brokerages with their exclusive quarterly training conference for team leaders. The most recent conference, Craig Proctor’s: The Millionaire Agent Maker conference, was held on October 13th – 15th in Anaheim.
The program included 3 days of hands-on training and seminars led by top names in the real estate industry such as Todd Walters. Content ranged from motivational and expectation-setting seminars like the “Go Big or Go Home! The Definitive Guide to Multi-Millionaire Agent Life” keynote, to workshops like “How to Make $250,000 or more on Instagram! – Marketing Strategies to Get Ready-to-Act Buyers and Sellers Flowing to You!”
“We’re proud to host an exclusive Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty International Conference for our team leaders every quarter.” Said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma. “While the real estate industry continues to experience massive turnover and average salaries, our agents and team leaders continue to bring in multi-million-dollar success stories. Training that they receive at these exclusive conferences is a big part of that. We provide access to education and networking with the world’s greatest names in real estate, who provide a system for success.”
The 3-day training covered all areas of marketing and sales techniques that innovative agents are using to earn six and seven figure incomes. This included tactical workshops like “VIDEO, VIDEO, VIDEO – Exactly What To Do and How to Get It Done to Produce High Performing Video Messages that Stop Prospects In Their Tracks and Compel Response!” and strategic leadership sessions like “Leading, Managing and Holding Yourself and Your Team Accountable.” The conference also included exclusive member breakouts such as “The Next Three Things You Should Do Now to Make a Quantum Leap [In Your Career]!”, with separate groups for coaching members, platinum members, and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Owners/Titanium members.
The theme of the conference explored how agents could make a Quantum Leap in their careers at YHSGR. Content focused on rejecting ideas of average or normal behavior as a real estate agent and embracing high levels of Quantum Leap Activities done daily.
One YHSGR attendee noted, “As with every quarterly conference, the program was phenomenal. We had exclusive training from world-class millionaire real estate experts and exclusive networking opportunities.”
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com. To learn about exclusive offers for new hires, including a $100K+ 12-month earnings guaranteed, visit www.TopAgentsFreedom.com to request a free copy of the Awesome Agent Career Packet and to schedule a career consultation.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Rudy Lira Kusuma California Real Estate Broker 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
