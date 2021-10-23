More about GBI Seeking Information on Deadly Shooting in Manchester, GA

Submit Release
Manchester, GA (October 22, 2021) – The GBI and Manchester Police Department are continuing to seek information on a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 18, 2021. At 12:43 a.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the road. Ryan Wright, Jr., age 18, of Manchester, GA, was found shot to death in the front driver’s seat of the vehicle at the intersection of North Trigville Street and Ted Anderson Avenue in Manchester. An autopsy on Wright was conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the GBI Columbus Office at 706-565-7888 or the Manchester Police Department at 706-846-3155. Anyone with information can also submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

