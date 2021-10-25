Visual Integrity's PDF Graphics Converters for Visio and O365 Available Now in the Microsoft Store

Open PDF files in Visio, PowerPoint, and Teams

Visual integrity Logo

Difference between vector and raster when magnified 400%

Convert PDF drawings, diagrams, logos, and charts with pdf2cad, pdf2picture, and pdf2image and modify them in Visio, PowerPoint, Teams, and other Windows apps.

Anyone using a computer has PDFs that can be repurposed or recycled. Use our software to unlock these PDFs and edit them in PowerPoint, Visio, Word, and Teams.”
— Jean haney, Co-Founder and CEO of Visual Integrity
PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Visual Integrity announced that its family of graphics converters is available in the Microsoft Store. Through the end of 2021, pdf2cad, pdf2picture, and pdf2image are discounted by 50% in the Microsoft Store as an introductory special.

All three programs convert PDF into industry-standard formats. pdf2cad generates the three most used 2D CAD/CAM formats - DWG, DXF, and HPGL. pdf2picture offers advanced vector and image modes, so the user can always select the appropriate format for the task. Vector formats include WMF, EMF, SVG, EPS; image formats are JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, and TIFF. pdf2image is a low-cost utility that generates all the bitmap image formats in pdf2picture.
For a successful conversion into an editable vector format, the original PDF must be computer-generated. You can convert these files into any of the offered vector and image formats. Scanned drawings, which are bitmap images, have no geometry, text, or attributes to extract. You can only transform these into other image formats.

"Anyone using a computer has PDFs that can be repurposed or recycled.", said Jean Haney, co-founder of Visual Integrity, "Use our software to unlock these PDFs and edit them in PowerPoint, Visio, Word, and Teams."

Pricing and Availability
pdf2cad, pdf2picture, and pdf2image are available today in the Microsoft Store. Until the end of 2021, pdf2cad is $99.99, reduced from $199. pdf2picture is $29.99 instead of $59.99, and pdf2image is on sale for $9.99 from $19.99. Test the conversion quality for free at https://convertpdf.today.

About Visual Integrity
Visual Integrity helps you do more with PDF files. Leaders in PDF and graphics since 1993, Visual Integrity's customers span the globe. We are proud to include Oracle, Delta Airlines, Amazon, BASF, and Siemens among our clients. Our PDF SDK libraries are the foundation for all of our end-user tools and add-ins. This comprehensive PDF API creates, converts, and provides deep access to all objects, layers, text, and attributes. OEMs worldwide rely on it to add PDF functionality like "PDF Import and Edit" to their applications and services.

