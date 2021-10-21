2021-10-21 12:15:14.973 Crawford County Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-10-21 12:15:14.973

A resident of Crawford County matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn in the Sept. 22 Powerball drawing, plus the Powerball number, to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers that night were 20, 40, 47, 55 and 63 with a Powerball number of 5.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bourbon One Stop Shop, 161 N. Outer Road, in Bourbon. The winner claimed their prize at the Jefferson City Regional Lottery office.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

Through Oct. 23, Missouri Lottery players can enter their eligible Powerball tickets into their My Lottery® Players Club account for a chance to win $500 cash and be entered for the additional chance to become the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.”

In FY21, players in Crawford County won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $403,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $401,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.