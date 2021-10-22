Free Ticket Worth $70,000 for Mississippi Match 5 Winner

JACKSON, MISS. – A free ticket turned into a $70,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot winner for a Madison County man.

After playing one set of numbers for a week, the man cashed in his winners, receiving nine free tickets. One of the free tickets matched all five numbers for the Thursday, Oct. 21 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Sprint Mart #127 on Hwy. 49 N., Flora.

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $108 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $86 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has reset to $50,000 for Saturday’s drawing.

