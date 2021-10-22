House Democrats Demand the Truth About 1/6 and Work to Advance the Build Back Better Agenda

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House continued our work For The People by taking steps to advance the Build Back Better agenda, as well as fulfilling our constitutional obligation to investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Thursday, the House passed a bipartisan resolution to cite Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. I am deeply disappointed by many of my Republican colleagues’ failure to fulfill our duties to provide oversight by seeking the testimony of those with information needed to protect our democracy and commend those that chose country over party by voting to hold Mr. Bannon in contempt. Today, the House also passed the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, ensuring workplace and pay protections for nursing employees in the workforce.

In addition, this week, our Caucus continued our efforts to advance both the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better Act this work period. These bills will build on the President’s economic agenda by continuing to create good-paying jobs for American workers, cutting taxes, and lowering costs for working families. By building an economy that gives working people a fair shot, making necessary investments to grow our economy, and restoring fairness to the tax code, House Democrats will continue our work to make life safer, more just, and more economically secure for Americans as we build back better from the pandemic. Congressional Democrats have worked alongside President Biden to recover and rebuild, resulting in the economy growing at the fastest rate in nearly 40 years, and creating nearly 5 million jobs since January 2021 – the Build Back Better Agenda will continue this growth and ensure that more of our people have the tools they need to Make It in America.

Lastly, as we look ahead to the 300th day of this session of Congress next Friday, I have been reflecting on the work that House Democrats have accomplished since the beginning of the 117th Congress. In that time, House Democrats have delivered results For The People. In passing and enacting the American Rescue Plan, House Democrats took decisive action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, helped Americans weather its economic impacts, and kickstarted our economic recovery. Looking ahead to the rest of this Congress, the Democratic House Majority will continue to deliver results for Americans, and do the bipartisan and results-driven work that the American people sent us to Washington to achieve. Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

Steny H. Hoyer

