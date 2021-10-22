Submit Release
Keeler Family Farms recalls onions from Chihuahua Mexico

Keeler Family Farms of Deming, NM is voluntarily recalling red, yellow, and white onions shipped from July 1, 2021 through August 25, 2021 that were imported from Chihuahua, MX.

The onions are recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/keeler-family-farms-recalls-red-white-and-yellow-onions-due-possible-health-risk?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

