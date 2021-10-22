Baker-Polito Administration Provides Update on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Availability, Additional State-Sponsored Booster Sites 

Boston — Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced how eligible Massachusetts residents can access Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots. In accordance with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Moderna COVID-19 booster is now available to individuals 65 years of age and older, and individuals 18-64 years of age at risk for severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk for COVID-19 because of occupational or institutional settings who received their second shot of Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster is now available to all individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single dose vaccine at least two months ago.

Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots are now available to:

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots are now available to:

All individuals 18 and older who received a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months ago.

CDC recommendations now allow for mixing and matching of different COVID-19 booster doses. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. The Administration recommends that residents with questions about which booster is right for them should ask their health care provider for advice.

Massachusetts residents are able to receive COVID-19 booster doses from more than 460 locations, including over 450 retail pharmacies, and state sponsored COVID-19 booster locations, with appointments available now for booking. With the approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters, over 750,000 residents are newly eligible for booster shots under federal eligibility criteria.

Additional State Sponsored COVID-19 Booster Sites

On Tuesday, October 26th, two additional state-sponsored COVID-19 booster locations will open in Brockton and Danvers.

Brockton: Brockton Vaccination & Booster Clinic, Shaw’s Center at 1 Feinberg Way, Brockton, MA

Opening October 26th, the Brockton Vaccination & Booster Clinic has capacity to administer 450 doses daily and can ramp up to capacity for 1,000 doses daily. The clinic will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters and primary series doses. Appointments can be booked by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov, with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Brewster Ambulance will serve as the provider for this clinic.

Danvers: Danvers Vaccination & Booster clinic, 1 Ferncroft Road, Danvers, MA

Opening October 26th, the Danvers Vaccination & Booster Clinic has capacity to administer 300 doses daily and can ramp up to capacity for 1,000 doses daily. The clinic will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson boosters, as well as primary series doses. Appointments can be booked by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Transformative Healthcare will serve as the provider for this clinic.

How to Get a Booster

If you are eligible, here are the steps to find a convenient location for getting a COVID-19 booster:

Visit the VaxFinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of locations. Residents are able to narrow results to search for locations that are offering boosters, with appointments available now for booking. Many locations are booking appointments out weeks in advance.

For individuals who are unable to use VaxFinder, or have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM-2 PM) is available by calling 2-1-1 and following the prompts for assistance. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available to in approximately 100 additional languages.

Vaccines are widely available across the Commonwealth. Getting vaccinated remains the most important thing individuals can do to protect themselves, their families, and their community. Fully vaccinated residents should receive a COVID-19 booster shot when they are eligible and as vaccines are authorized by the CDC. As a reminder COVID-19 can be given at the same time as your annual flu shot. If you are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose and have not received your annual flu shot yet, ask your health care provider or pharmacist for both vaccines.

The COVID-19 booster is safe, effective, and free. Individuals do not need an ID or health insurance to access a booster and do not need to show a vaccine card when getting a booster. Additional information on the COVID-19 booster, including FAQs, can be found at mass.gov/COVID19booster.

Individuals can check if they are eligible for a booster using the eligibility tool at mass.gov/BoosterCheck.

Massachusetts leads the nation in first dose vaccination rates per capita, with more than 90% of eligible residents having received at least one dose. Almost 79% of the eligible population, totaling over 4.7 million residents in Massachusetts, are fully vaccinated.

