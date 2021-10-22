Route 413 (Durham Road) Lane Closure Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Buckingham Township

King of Prussia, PA – Route 413 (Durham Road) motorists will encounter a lane closure with flagging between Carversville Road and Cold Spring Creamery Road in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, on Tuesday, October 26, through Friday, October 29, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

