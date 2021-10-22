Submit Release
Route 413 (Durham Road) Lane Closure Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Buckingham Township

King of Prussia, PA – Route 413 (Durham Road) motorists will encounter a lane closure with flagging between Carversville Road and Cold Spring Creamery Road in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, on Tuesday, October 26, through Friday, October 29, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

