Nancy Barkley speaks at IADWP Eurasia Chapter Event Destination Weddings and Romance Conference
Destination Weddings are not only important to the couple and family; Wedding Tourism is significant to the destination’s economy as well.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone loves a wedding. Weddings are where couples, family and friends come together to celebrate, and catch up with one another. I planned my own destination wedding over 25 years ago and have made it my profession. Since then, I have produced countless global weddings, honeymoons, elopements and vow renewals. Wedding planning is emotional, challenging, fun, exciting, creative, at times stressful, but when it all comes together absolutely magical. I personally love to immerse myself and learn about the culture and country in where the wedding will be held.
I chose the topic “Destination Weddings are not only important to the couple and family; wedding tourism is significate to the destinations economy as well” It is most relevant now during this time of pandemic recovery. A study accepted into the Journal of Tourism and Gastronomy Studies stated in June 2021: wedding tourism, one of the newly emerging products in tourism, provides a range of economic benefits resulting from the travels of couples and guests to the region and contributes economically not only to the destination but also to the components of the tourism sector and the sub-sectors.
Weddings feed into a collection of businesses, from wedding planners, to caterers, to florists, to hotels, to tour guides and so on. Wedding tourism is not limited to destination weddings, it also includes elopements, second marriages, vow renewals and their extended arm, honeymoon travel.
So how to help? Hire local wedding planners, florists, photographers, entertainment in the destination where your wedding event is taken place.
Make sure to purchase any welcome gifts from local vendors
Invite guests to give back locally instead of a wedding gift, perhaps local charity.
Have flowers donated to local hospital or nursing home after the wedding.
Most weddings have pre and post events, instead of a day on the golf course, plan a volunteer event that will help out the local community. Most people enjoy helping others this is a win for everyone.
For more information on the remainder of speech contact Nancy Barkley owner of Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways Destination Weddings at nancyb@honeymoonsandgetaways.com
Nancy Barkley
Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways Destination Weddings
+1 215-793-4808
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn