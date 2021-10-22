Discount Dumpster Has Been Named a Top 50 Finalist for 2021 Colorado Companies To Watch
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, CO – Discount Dumpster is pleased to announce they have been named one of the winners of the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch Award. Up to 50 companies will be honored at CCTW’s 13th Annual Gala Ceremony, where awards will be given out. The gala ceremony will be held this year at the Hyatt Regency in the Denver Convention Center.
Achieving this honor was no small feat for Discount Dumpster. There were over 1,100 nominees in the running to be named. Out of 68 finalists, Discount Dumpster made the top 50. In the past, CCTW has given its prestigious award to companies such as Left Hand Brewing Company and Velocity Global. These companies are still going strong today, a testament to the thorough nature of this award. Over 650 companies have been given this honor since it began in 2009.
The central purpose of CCTW is to uplift a diverse array of businesses. It’s not just about being successful with your business, but how your business contributes to the wider economy of Colorado. Equally important, this year’s award focuses on how the winning finalists are helping combat the economic woes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Getting Colorado back on its economic track is incredibly important. Many businesses and individuals are still reeling from the pandemic, and Discount Dumpster strives to offer amazing opportunities for the people of Colorado. They have helped provide jobs for haulers and contractors, as well as providing reasonably priced services to those in need.
About Discount Dumpster Rental:
Discount Dumpster Rental offers dumpster rental services to customers in over 25 markets across the country. Their goal is to supply the best customer service in the industry at the lowest cost to their customers. Their team members are on a mission to make dumpster rental as transparent and environmentally responsible as possible.
Media Contact:
Preston Dunn
855-573-DUMP
info@discountdumpsterco.com
https://discountdumpsterco.com/
Discount Dumpster Rental
+1 720-778-3126
