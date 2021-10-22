2021 Adventure Writers Competition Winner: CE Albanese for "Drone Kings"
Dirk Cussler chooses winner from over 70 entries during Clive Cussler Collector's Society's 2021 convention at the Cussler Auto Museum.
CE Albanese's Drone Kings is an electrifying thriller, one of the year’s best”ARVADA, COLORADO, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a wonderful evening at the Cussler Auto Museum's private event hosting the Clive Cussler Collector's Society convention and watching a tribute to Clive Cussler, the late 'Grandmaster,' author Dirk Cussler made the announcement. CE Albanese won the 2021 Adventure Writers Competition for his entry "Drone Kings." Dirk called Drone Kings "An electrifying thriller, one of the year’s best."
— Dirk Cussler
Jeff Edwards, Publisher with Braveship Books and award-winning author, gave the AWC presentation and then handed the reins over to best-selling author Dirk Cussler for the announcement.
CE Albanese was thrilled with the win. "I am truly honored and humbled to have been selected as the 2021 Grandmaster winner. When I wrote DRONE KINGS, I never imagined it would win any awards. And I never imagined Dirk Cussler would hand me a “Clive” and tell me he loved my story. All of it seems surreal. And I am eternally grateful."
Three-time finalist A.W. Baldwin said "It's been a thrill and an honor to be involved in the AWC competition! There is no better competition out there, especially for new authors. The great people, moral support, networking opportunities, and generosity of the Cussler family combine to make it an extraordinary experience!" His AWC finalist books from the Relic Series "Raptor Canyon," "Wings Over Ghost Creek," and his 2021 entry "Broken Inn" are available on Amazon. Mr. Cussler said of Broken Inn: "The desert bakes while the danger scorches in another outstanding mystery from A.W. Baldwin."
C.A. Benadum, finalsit for "Kidnapped at Koh Ker" commented: "Being a finalist in the AWC gave me the push I needed to keep writing and pursuing my goals. 100% recommend entering!" Dirk Cusslerhad the following to say of Kidnapped at Koh Ker: "A desperate, stunning chase through the historic ruins of Cambodia makes for a fast and furious thrill ride." We hope Benadum's book will soon be available for purchase!
Peter Greene, AWC Director, commented prior to the award announcement. "To make the top ten in this competition is extraordinary! Our great panel of judges read all or part of every entry, and there are some excellent authors out there. To make the top three is near impossible, and to make the top spot is...well, amazing!"
The Adventure Writers Competition is in its eleventh year and celebrates action/adventure novels. The competition will open for submissions for the 2022 contest from January - April 2022.
