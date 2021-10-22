Open house to discuss Ram Hollow Wildlife Area forest wildlife stewardship plan

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public open house on Nov. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Colesburg Community Center, 220 Jackson St., in Colesburg, to discuss a proposed forest wildlife stewardship plan for the area. The forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on maintaining wildlife habitat, reducing invasive species along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resource at Ram Hollow.

This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau to answer questions and discuss future plans at Ram Hollow with the public.