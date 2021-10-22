Press Releases

10/22/2021

Connecticut State Department of Education Announces Emergency Assistance Grant Program for Non-Public Schools​

Over $15 Million Allocated Through American Rescue Plan, Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (ARP EANS) Program

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker today announced that the State of Connecticut is launching a new grant program which will provide services and assistance to non-public schools most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $15.7 million in federal funds approved by the U.S. Department of Education (USED) will be administered by the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE).

To be eligible for the ARP-EANS program, non-public schools must meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be a non-profit elementary/secondary school;

They must be accredited, licensed, or otherwise operate in accordance with State law;

They must have been in existence prior to March 13, 2020;

They must not have received a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP loan) on or after December 27, 2020;

They must enroll 40% or greater of students from low-income families. The following sources of data may be used but all data needs to match the income guidelines that are used for Free and Reduced Lunch Eligibility, which is 185% of the 2020 Federal poverty level: Data on student eligibility for Free and Reduced Price Lunch under the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act, Data from the E-rate program administered by the Federal Communications Commission, or Data from a different source, such as scholarship or financial assistance data; and

They must have been most impacted by the COVID-19 emergency. The state will utilize the public data available on the number of COVID-19 related infections per capita and deaths per capita in the community served by the non-public school to determine most impacted.

Eligible services and assistance, which must be purchased or contracted for through the State, include supplies to sanitize, disinfect, and clean school facilities; personal protective equipment; educational technology; and contact tracing. Additional information, including the eligible services and assistance, can be found on the USED website.

Applications will be made available by CSDE October 22, 2021 at close of business. All applications are due by 5:00 PM on November 19, 2021. CSDE will make funding decisions on a rolling basis within 30 days of receipt of the application.Schools can apply by visiting https://ctserc.org/arp-eans.

Contact: Eric Scoville

Connecticut State Department of Education

Eric.Scoville@ct.gov

860-424-1988 (cell)