3D Metrology Market Analysis by Offering, by Product, by End-user & Regional Analysis by Qualiket Research

Global 3D Metrology Market Research Report by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), by Product (Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM), 3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AoI), Form Measurement), by End-user Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Architecture and Construction, Medical, Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Heavy Machinery, Mining, Others), By Application(Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation, Others) by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Dallas,Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D Metrology Market is projected to grow from USD 9600 million in 2020 to USD 13400 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

3D metrology instruments are critical for modern manufacturing due to the general relative merits of touch and non-contact measuring techniques. Almost every industry is pushing for smaller, more complicated components that are more susceptible to contamination or harm from even the tiniest touch with a probe. Global R&D investment for the development of breakthrough technologies and solutions is driving the market. Increased precision inspection and quality control is a key market driver for industry expansion. Smart factories will have access to 3D metrological data for the rest of their lives, providing improved quality and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Key Players

The key players profiled in 3D Metrology market analysis include Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, Nikon Metrology NV, Creaform Inc., Keyence Corporation, Automated Precision Inc., Applied Materials Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, and Perceptron Inc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. During the forecast period, the normal charge segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue. Services segment has expected to have the largest share for 3D metrology market.

Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM), 3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AoI), Form Measurement. 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) segment has expected to have the largest share for 3D metrology market.

Based on the End-user Industry, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Architecture and Construction, Medical, Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Heavy Machinery, Mining, Others. The automotive industry's segment has expected to have the largest share for 3D metrology market.

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation, Others. Reverse Engineering has largest market share during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the 3D Metrology Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an effect on society and the global economy. The outbreak's impact is expanding by the day, and it's harming the supply chain. It's causing stock market volatility, a drop in corporate confidence, a major slowdown in the supply chain, and an increase in customer worry. The closure of manufacturing operations in Europe's lockdown countries has resulted in a significant loss of business and money.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The market for 3D metrology was dominated by North America. The substantial presence of aerospace, automobile, and pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers in the United States drives the region. One of the major factors driving demand for inline dimensional metrology solutions is the rapid automation of automotive manufacturing plants.

