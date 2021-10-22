I-95 North Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware Counties

10/22/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Delaware counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, October 25, through Friday, October 29, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and the Academy Road interchanges for paving operations.

Chester County

Tuesday, October 26, and Wednesday, October 27, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Fallowfield Road in West Fallowfield Township for milling operations; and

Thursday, October 28, and Friday, October 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Grove Road/Whitford Road between Grubbs Mill Road and Business U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in West Whiteland Township for milling operations.

Delaware County

Monday, October 25, through Wednesday, October 27, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Lansdowne Avenue/Main Street between U.S. 13 (MacDade Boulevard) and the Philadelphia line in Darby Borough for milling and paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

