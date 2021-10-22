Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Subcommittee Announces October MeetingOct21

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (October 21, 2021) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Subcommittee will meet on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT.

The subcommittee is comprised of Senator David Nelson, Representative Barbara Ehardt and Mitch Watkins of Watkins Distributing.

The board is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan for structuring, prioritizing and dispersing grants from the Idaho Broadband Fund. The Idaho Broadband Fund consists of funds appropriated by the legislature for financial assistance of broadband infrastructure in Idaho to promote equal access in economic development, public safety, telehealth and education.

Interested parties and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Capitol Building, room WW53, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise. In-person seating is limited to allow for social distancing.

Meeting ID: 841 0812 0813

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

View the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.

For more information visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/

