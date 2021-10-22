Customised Commercial Cleaning Process Offered by Clean Group Sydney as Businesses Open Back Up After Lockdown

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group Sydney is happy to announce that they have customised the commercial cleaning techniques and equipment to help maintain safe work standards as businesses open back up after the lockdown. They use a combination of the most advanced electrostatic technology equipment and recommendations from Safe Work Australia of using a clean and disinfect strategy for the workplace. However, different businesses will have different cleaning requirements based on several factors. That is why they offer an obligation-free onsite assessment where they will visit the business’s Sydney offices to find out what exactly is required and what the client expects and their budget.

“If you're looking for an office cleaning company that will clean your facility to the highest possible standard and you want to find a reliable cleaning service that offers affordable prices, check out Clean Group Sydney,” says Stephen Matthews, Commercial Cleaning Manager at Clean Group Sydney. “The best cleaning service has a track record of providing thousands of happy clients with the best office cleaning professionals, best quality products, and consistently best service for the right price. We believe that’s why so many of Australia’s leading companies choose Clean Group as their preferred cleaning service.”

There are a number of factors that make the service provided by Clean Group Sydney stand out among the crowd. These include the: extraordinarily high quality cleaning service they provide that is backed by a 100 percent guarantee; twice as clean in half the time due to their use of advanced tools and equipment; robust virus protection through electrostatic disinfection; avoidance of cross-contamination through the use of colour-coded microfibre system and more; fully bonded company with complete insurance coverage; provision of a dedicated account manager for each client with single point contact with seamless coordination and communication; provision of one-stop service; and affordable prices that fit the client’s budget.

For disinfecting, Clean Group Sydney employs their proprietary electrostatic virus shield application technology that uses their highly effective electrostatic sprayer and a disinfecting chemical that has been approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). This electrostatic spraying equipment has been designed to transmit electrically charged particles of the disinfecting chemical. These charged particles will cover the surface of the objects that are being disinfected. This is more effective than regular spraying equipment, which may miss some parts of the surfaces, including under the chair armrest and hard-to-reach places. With the electrostatic sprayer, the disinfectant particles are positively charged, which means they are naturally attracted to the negatively charged surfaces.

Clean Group Sydney utilises high-tech cleaning tools and machinery to offer a quicker and more effective cleaning service. For instance, they use the high-tech HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner, which ensures that the indoor air quality is at a level that is not detrimental to the health of the people who usually stay in the office space or commercial premises. This will prevent employees and visitors from inhaling pollutants in the air that may cause asthma attacks and other allergic reactions.

They also utilise the i-mop floor scrubber, which is a high-tech cleaning tool that helps the cleaners complete the cleaning of floors and other surfaces in half the time it would take when a wet mop is used. In addition, the i-mop floor scrubber has twin counter-rotating brushes that provides 90 percent cleaner floors and other similar surfaces. It also has colour-coded accessories to prevent cross-contamination. The suction technology of the i-mop floor scrubber is so strong that is can provide a drier and cleaner floor in much less time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r--8LWptk-0

Founded 20 years ago, Clean Group is composed of a team of more than 50 expert and highly skilled cleaning professionals who are experienced in the cleaning of a wide range of commercial properties, such as offices, retail stores, malls, warehouses, childcare centres, hospitals, and more. All of their cleaners are trained to conduct a safe and toxic-free cleaning procedure and utilise eco-friendly and high quality cleaning products to make sure that the health of their customers are protected. When in need of commercial cleaning businesses can visit the Clean Group Sydney website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

