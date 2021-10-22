Governor, First Lady to host fifth Recovery Reinvented Monday; media availability to follow survey results

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will host the fifth Recovery Reinvented online Monday, Oct. 25, at the Bismarck Event Center and online at recoveryreinvented.com. The day will focus on sharing addiction and recovery stories, creating recovery-friendly cultures in the workplace and community and eliminating the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction.

“Recovery Reinvented is an opportunity for people to find resources and be part of a supportive community that embraces recovery from addiction,” First Lady Burgum said. “This year’s event is deeply focused around creating meaningful connections between people in our community and ensuring they have access to resources that can help during these difficult times.”

The daylong virtual event from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday will feature both national and state experts focusing on addiction and recovery. The governor and first lady will share updates on the results of the North Dakota Addressing Addiction survey that had over 2,300 participants, the state’s response to addiction as well as resources that can help individuals and families who are struggling.

A virtual and on-site media availability with the governor and first lady will take place at approximately 12:45 p.m., following the release of the survey results. Interested media may contact Joey Ness (jness@nd.gov) for more information on how to participate.

Featured speakers include:

Dr. Joseph Lee, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. With 13 years of prior experience as a psychiatrist and as medical director for Hazelden Betty Ford’s nationally renowned youth services, Lee is one of the nation’s top addiction therapists and physicians. Having worked with countless young people and their families, he embodies the recovery values of humility, empathy, grace and love, and is committed to lifting up recovery voices to positively impact the broader society. Lee has established himself as a thought leader on all matters related to addiction, mental health and recovery, and will share his perspectives on the human condition, the needs of the human spirit, and the power of community and connection.

Jonathan Holth, community and client development manager for JLG Architects and co-owner of The Toasted Frog restaurants and Urban Stampede Coffee Bar. Holth is a lifelong North Dakotan, entrepreneur and consultant who wears his long-term recovery on his sleeve. After spending 28 life-changing days in treatment in 2008, Jonathan has dedicated much of his life to community service and sharing his journey with others in hopes that it will help normalize conversation around the disease of addiction and help more people find recovery. Holth will share his journey to sobriety and lessons he’s learned along the way. He will also speak about what those in recovery can do to help erase the stigma of addiction, and what those who are not in recovery can do to be strong recovery allies and help decrease the chances of relapse.

Laurie Johnson Wade, co-founder of Lost Dreams Awakening Recovery Community Organization in Pennsylvania. As a person who brings over 30 years of active, ongoing, lived-recovery experience, Johnson Wade is a staunch representative of the recovery community locally, statewide and nationally. She serves on the board of Faces and Voices of Recovery, the Association of Recovery Community Organizations’ (ARCO) Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee and was named the 2020 Advocate of the Year by the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk. Johnson Wade also works as an advanced implementation specialist with the Opioid Response Network at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She will share insights on how any individual can get involved with creating and supporting a vibrant recovery culture in their home, workplace or community.

Dr. Valerie Earnshaw, social psychologist specializing in stigma and substance use disorders and principal investigator on the North Dakota Addressing Addiction survey. Earnshaw is an associate professor at the University of Delaware and is currently leading interventions funded by the National Institutes of Health to reduce stigma toward people with substance use disorders among clinicians and help people in recovery decide whether and how to disclose to others. Earnshaw will discuss the research of how stigma leads to substance use and undermines recovery from addiction.

Recovery Reinvented is free and open to the public, and registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.recoveryreinvented.com. Continuing education units are available for those who register and participate in the in-person or online sessions.