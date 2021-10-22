Geddes Road ramp to US-23 closed for bridge hit damage inspection
COUNTY: Washtenaw
HIGHWAYS: US-23
CLOSEST CITY: Ann Arbor
ESTIMATED START DATE: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Noon Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing both directions of the Geddes Road ramp to southbound US-23 to inspect damage following a bridge strike.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing both directions of the ramp to southbound US-23 until the inspection is complete. More information will be shared once the inspection is finished.
Motorists must seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This closure and detour is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.