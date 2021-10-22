Geddes Road ramp to US-23 closed for bridge hit damage inspection

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Washtenaw

HIGHWAYS: US-23

CLOSEST CITY: Ann Arbor

ESTIMATED START DATE: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Noon Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing both directions of the Geddes Road ramp to southbound US-23 to inspect damage following a bridge strike.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing both directions of the ramp to southbound US-23 until the inspection is complete. More information will be shared once the inspection is finished.

Motorists must seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This closure and detour is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.