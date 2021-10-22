ALABAMA ADVISOR CELEBRATES ONE YEAR WITH CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIES
Financial adviser Andrew Snyder recently celebrated his one-year anniversary with Crown Wealth Strategies.EL PASO, TX, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial adviser Andrew Snyder recently celebrated his one-year anniversary with Crown Wealth Strategies. Mr. Snyder joined the El Paso wealth solutions firm from his office in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and with him on the team, Crown Wealth Strategies provides personal, local support for a growing sector of clients in Alabama.
Crown Wealth Strategies serves clients across the nation, providing comprehensive planning services such as business planning, personal financial planning, retirement planning, and estate planning. Mr. Snyder has ample experience serving high-earning professionals and business owners, and he views his role as that of a personal CFO—helping clients organize and streamline their financial worlds as they work toward their most important goals. His mission is to coordinate each component of a client’s wealth so they have a cohesive plan that supports their overarching vision of success.
“We’re incredibly excited we have Andrew helping us provide that next level of service for our clients in Alabama,” said Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, founder and principal advisor at Crown Wealth Strategies. “He’s committed to our clients’ best interests, and he’s an invaluable asset both to them and our team.”
Mr. Snyder has been an agent with New York Life since 2008 and holds his FINRA series 6, 63, 65, and 7 licenses, as well as his life/health license. He is also pursuing additional education in estate and retirement planning. He lives in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with his wife and their three boys. He enjoys hunting, fishing, golfing, and coaching little league baseball.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger and Andrew Snyder are Financial Advisers offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Registered Representatives offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, A Licensed Insurance Agency. 303 N Oregon, Suite 1100, El Paso, Texas 79901 915-534-3200. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.
SMRU 1915304
Andrew Snyder
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 205-469-7904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook