Hypersonic Weapons Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028
Hypersonic weapons market size was USD 5,013.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach value of USD 14.64 Billion by 2028, register a CAGR of 13.70% forecastNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hypersonic Weapons market was USD 5,013.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.70% from 2019 to 2028. Hypersonic Weapons are those that incorporate the speed and the capabilities of a cruise missile while being able to travel at speeds faster than Mach 5 (~3,800mph). A major advantage of Hypersonic weapons lies in the fact that they have increased maneuverability and the smooth flight path makes it harder to track than a traditional weapon. Factors affecting the increasing demand for the Hypersonic Weapons market is the rising demand for weapons that are faster than supersonic speeds. The effectiveness of these weapons is the primary factor for the growth of the industry over the forecasted period. Various countries like the U.S., China, Russia, and India are investing heavily in the research and development of these Hypersonic Weapons industry for the huge potential they hold. The US has invested in the research and development of a hypersonic missile called the Advanced Hypersonic Weapon (AHW), which uses the boost-glide technology to propel the conventional warheads. The primary factor restraining the growth of the market is the increasing investment in radar systems that can detect Hypersonic weapons. Growth of such radar industries will act as a hindrance in the growth of the market of Hypersonic Weapons.
Improved versions of weapons are being developed, and every country wants to dominate the warfront. The U.S., China, and Russia are the major countries pursuing the development of such weapons. With the advent of Hypersonic weapons, the speed and the potential range of engagement will be changed.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The valuation for the Global Hypersonic Weapons market was USD 3.4 Billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD 11.9 Billion by 2026.
Increasing expenditure by the defense sector of various nations in a bid to strengthen themselves is one of the significant factors for the growth of the industry.
One of the drawbacks of Hypersonic Weapons is the heat produced by the carrier at the time of flight, which can be a matter of concern for the weapon.
Scramjet, an acronym used for Supersonic Combustion Ramjet, is a major mode of propulsion in the Hypersonic Weapons market.
The market is still at a nascent stage and lacks a proper regulatory framework. However, an international moratorium on flight tests of hypersonic weapons can slow down the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Russia is pursuing two hypersonic weapons programs called the Avangard and the 3M22 Tsirkon.
Tsirkon has a range of between 250 to 600 miles.
North America holds the largest share of the market with a control over 50% of the global Hypersonic weapons market. The massive contribution of the U.S. in the industry is a primary factor for the high share of the region in the industry. Another factor for the high share of the region is the presence of prominent players in the region.
The U.S. has invested in the research and development of a hypersonic missile called the Advanced Hypersonic Weapon (AHW), which uses the boost-glide technology to propel the conventional warheads.
Key participants include Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Northrup Grumman (U.K.), Brahmos Aerospace Ltd. (India), Kratos (U.S.), SAAB Ab (Sweden), China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp. Ltd. (China), and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (U.S.).
Key Reasons to Buy the Report:
The Hypersonic Weapons market report analyzes the global market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.
It comprehensively studies the key segments and sub-segments of the market.
The report is presents a detailed study of the intensely competitive landscape of the market.
The report offers vital information on the leading industry players, along with their market values, sales volumes, and business growth strategies.
Furthermore, the report highlights the strategic developments taking place in the global Hypersonic Weapons market during the forecast period, such as expansions, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Hypersonic Weapons Market on the basis of Launch Mode, Propulsion, Type, Range, Warhead, and Region:
Launch Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Surface to Surface
Sea to Sea
Air to Surface
Sea to Surface
Air to Air
Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Scramjet
Boost-glide
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Cruise
Ballistic
Range (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Short range
Medium Range
Intermediate Range
Intercontinental range
Warhead (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Conventional
Strategic
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028
2.3. Assumptions
2.4. Limitations
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Global Hypersonic Weapon Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Global Hypersonic Weapon Systems Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis
4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising demand for faster weapons
4.2.2.2. Effectiveness of the Hypersonic weapons due to less response time for the enemy
4.2.2.3. Increasing investments being done by nations
4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis
4.2.3.1. Rising hypersonic radar market
4.2.4. Market Opportunities Analysis
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTEL Analysis of Hypersonic Weapon Systems market...
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hypersonic-weapons-market
