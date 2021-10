Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Unmanned Ground Vehicles market size was USD 2,500 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4215.8 Million at a CAGR of 6.7% in 2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market size was USD 2,500 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4215.8 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by surging demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles for military and law enforcement, as well as increasing scope for a range of commercial applications.Unmanned Ground Vehicles are capable of carrying out various intense tasks, such as during firefighting operations, public safety, and logistics operations associated with medication delivery to patients in remote locations and areas. Advancements in technology have expanded the use of UGVs across many fields with more enhanced efficiency, safety, and performance across various applications, including civilian and military.Increasing adoption of UGVs in homeland security and ISR operation applications, coupled with rise in R&D investments to further advance autonomous robotic technology will foster growth of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market revenue over the forecast period.Top Key Players:Major manufacturers of Unmanned Ground Vehicles in the market include L3 Harris Technologies Inc., QinetiQ, Lockheed Martin, ICOR Technology, RE2, Autonomous Solutions, Cobham, Northrop Grumman, QinetiQ, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, and Nexter System, among others.Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3999 Some Key Findings From the Report:Based on size, the small UGV segment accounted for 48.0% revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period. Small Unmanned Ground Vehicles are witnessing high demand as these can be fitted with various additional components, such as night-vision camera, grippers, manipulators arms, motion detectors, CBRN sensors, and others.Based on operation mode, the autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate of 7.3% over the forecast period. Superior capabilities associated with these robotic systems to substitute human soldiers and personnel in critical missions, including for safeguarding urban streets, locating terrorists, patrolling areas with minimum attack protection, clearing pathways of improvised explosive devices, and others will boost revenue growth of this segment.On the basis of application, the military segment accounted for 45.0% revenue share in the UGV market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Europe is expected to contribute significantly to the global UGV market in terms of revenue over the forecast period on account of surging demand for UGV from countries in Europe, including France, Germany, and the UK.To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/unmanned-ground-vehicles-market Key Reasons to Buy the Report:The Unmanned Ground Vehicles market report analyzes the global market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.It comprehensively studies the key segments and sub-segments of the market.The report is presents a detailed study of the intensely competitive landscape of the market.The report offers vital information on the leading industry players, along with their market values, sales volumes, and business growth strategies.Furthermore, the report highlights the strategic developments taking place in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market during the forecast period, such as expansions, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Unmanned Ground Vehicles market on the basis of size, operation mode, mobility, system, application, and region:Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)LargeMediumSmallOperation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)AutonomousRemotely OperatedTetheredMobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)WheeledTrackedLeggedHybridSystem Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)PayloadsNavigation SystemController SystemPower SystemOthersApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)CommercialMilitaryLaw EnforcementRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)North AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUKFranceBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMEASaudi ArabiaUAERest of MEA Methodology & Sources1.1. Market Definition1.2. Research Scope1.3. Methodology1.4. Research Sources1.4.1. Primary1.4.2. Secondary1.4.3. Paid Sources1.5. Market Estimation TechniqueChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028Chapter 3. Key InsightsChapter 4. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.2.1. Surging demand in commercial applications4.2.2.2. Growing demand in homeland security4.2.2.3. Growing demand in ISR operations4.2.2.4. Increased R&D investment4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.2.3.1. High cost of unmanned ground vehicle4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.7. Price trend Analysis4.8. 